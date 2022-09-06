Ignition Reaches One Day Volume of $2.00 (IC)

Ignition (IC) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 6th. Over the last seven days, Ignition has traded down 3.5% against the dollar. One Ignition coin can now be purchased for $0.0161 or 0.00000085 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ignition has a market cap of $25,123.63 and $2.00 worth of Ignition was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ignition Profile

Ignition (CRYPTO:IC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Ignition’s total supply is 1,572,375 coins and its circulating supply is 1,559,202 coins. The Reddit community for Ignition is /r/ignitioncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ignition’s official Twitter account is @ignition_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ignition’s official website is www.ignitioncoin.org.

Buying and Selling Ignition

According to CryptoCompare, “Ignition is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

