ImageCoin (IMG) Reaches Market Capitalization of $20,794.09

ImageCoin (IMG) traded down 28.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 6th. One ImageCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. ImageCoin has a market cap of $20,794.09 and approximately $810.00 worth of ImageCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ImageCoin has traded 15.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ImageCoin alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.41 or 0.00241298 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0904 or 0.00000480 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded 124% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000134 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000083 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded down 29.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About ImageCoin

ImageCoin is a coin. ImageCoin’s total supply is 13,036,817 coins. ImageCoin’s official Twitter account is @Imagehosty. The official website for ImageCoin is imagecoin.imagehosty.com.

ImageCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Image is designed to be a secure and decentralized open-source proof of work digital currency, focusing on performance, security and fast low-cost transactions. The Image Community Reserve assists with market liquidity and reducing volatility. With the community’s support, Image is looking to revolutionize the cryptocurrency experience allowing users easy access and usability, bringing it to the mainstream for day to day life. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ImageCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ImageCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ImageCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ImageCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ImageCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.