Impossible Finance Price Tops $0.0975 (IF)

Impossible Finance (IF) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 6th. One Impossible Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0975 or 0.00000518 BTC on popular exchanges. Impossible Finance has a market cap of $584,936.73 and approximately $6,773.00 worth of Impossible Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Impossible Finance has traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005311 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 49.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001708 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002466 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $165.29 or 0.00877823 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00016102 BTC.
Impossible Finance Profile
Impossible Finance’s total supply is 15,551,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,000,661 coins. Impossible Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Impossible Finance Coin Trading
