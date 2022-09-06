Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP) Stock Holdings Lessened by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P lessened its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP – Get Rating) by 54.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 31,008 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Independent Bank were worth $565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 28.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 101,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,239,000 after acquiring an additional 22,663 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Independent Bank by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 142,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,132,000 after purchasing an additional 21,119 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in Independent Bank by 91.1% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 43,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 20,915 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Independent Bank by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 645,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,409,000 after purchasing an additional 18,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 120,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,876,000 after purchasing an additional 18,368 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on IBCP shares. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Independent Bank in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com lowered Independent Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st.

Independent Bank Stock Performance

Shares of IBCP opened at $20.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $426.89 million, a PE ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.87. Independent Bank Co. has a 52-week low of $17.87 and a 52-week high of $26.00.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.05. Independent Bank had a net margin of 27.75% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The business had revenue of $50.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.75 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Independent Bank Co. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Independent Bank Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. Independent Bank’s payout ratio is currently 31.88%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP James J. Twarozynski sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.47, for a total value of $51,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,409 shares in the company, valued at $172,132.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP James J. Twarozynski sold 2,500 shares of Independent Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.47, for a total value of $51,175.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,132.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gavin A. Mohr bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.30 per share, with a total value of $42,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 10,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $214,171.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Independent Bank

(Get Rating)

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services, as well as automatic teller machine, and Internet and mobile banking services.

See Also

