ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Receives $12.71 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.71.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Monday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of ING Groep from €13.00 ($13.27) to €12.00 ($12.24) in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of ING Groep from €14.50 ($14.80) to €14.70 ($15.00) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of ING Groep from €12.50 ($12.76) to €11.00 ($11.22) in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of ING Groep from €10.90 ($11.12) to €11.50 ($11.73) in a report on Thursday, June 2nd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ING Groep

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,017 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of ING Groep during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. rhino investment partners Inc bought a new position in shares of ING Groep during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,171,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,851,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 130,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 17,025 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

ING Groep Stock Performance

ING Groep Cuts Dividend

Shares of ING stock opened at $8.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.41, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.48 and its 200 day moving average is $10.25. ING Groep has a 12 month low of $8.48 and a 12 month high of $15.97.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $0.1737 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 10.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. ING Groep’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

About ING Groep

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, Poland, Rest of Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in six segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, Wholesale Banking, and Corporate Line Banking.

See Also

