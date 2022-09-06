Innova Hits One Day Volume of $1.00 (INN)

Innova (INN) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 6th. Over the last seven days, Innova has traded 14.1% lower against the US dollar. Innova has a total market cap of $207,049.49 and approximately $1.00 worth of Innova was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Innova coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0300 or 0.00000159 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

UFO Gaming (UFO) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 37.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC.

CyborgShiba (CBS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Columbus (CBS) traded 36.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000343 BTC.

SparksPay (SPK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded up 101% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

FeatherCoin (FTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Innova Profile

INN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Innova’s total supply is 10,417,969 coins and its circulating supply is 6,901,771 coins. Innova’s official Twitter account is @InnovaCoin.

According to CryptoCompare, “Innova is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the NeoScrypt algorithm. Transactions are confirmed by distributed consensus, and then immutably recorded on the blockchain. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

