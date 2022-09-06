InPlay Oil (IPOOF) versus Its Peers Critical Contrast

InPlay Oil (OTCMKTS:IPOOF – Get Rating) is one of 40 public companies in the “Drilling oil & gas wells” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare InPlay Oil to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

50.3% of shares of all “Drilling oil & gas wells” companies are held by institutional investors. 11.4% of shares of all “Drilling oil & gas wells” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for InPlay Oil and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score InPlay Oil 0 0 1 0 3.00 InPlay Oil Competitors 710 2129 1839 55 2.26

Profitability

InPlay Oil presently has a consensus target price of $6.25, indicating a potential upside of 135.85%. As a group, “Drilling oil & gas wells” companies have a potential upside of 25.42%. Given InPlay Oil’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe InPlay Oil is more favorable than its rivals.

This table compares InPlay Oil and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets InPlay Oil 58.06% 65.94% 29.99% InPlay Oil Competitors -43.05% -13.78% -4.42%

Volatility and Risk

InPlay Oil has a beta of 1.81, meaning that its share price is 81% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, InPlay Oil’s rivals have a beta of 1.82, meaning that their average share price is 82% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares InPlay Oil and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio InPlay Oil $90.84 million $91.82 million 2.45 InPlay Oil Competitors $817.53 million -$622.81 million 5.09

InPlay Oil’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than InPlay Oil. InPlay Oil is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

InPlay Oil beats its rivals on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

InPlay Oil Company Profile

InPlay Oil Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. The company produces and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily holds interests in the Cardium assets located in West Central Alberta that focus on the Pembina and Willesden Green pools. The company also holds interest in the Belly River light oil property; and the Duvernay light oil play. InPlay Oil Corp. is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

