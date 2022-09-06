Insight Protocol 1-Day Volume Tops $3,226.00 (INX)

Insight Protocol (INX) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 6th. Insight Protocol has a total market capitalization of $67,818.38 and approximately $3,226.00 worth of Insight Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Insight Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Insight Protocol has traded up 3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005056 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,786.19 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004480 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005164 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005053 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002585 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.65 or 0.00134693 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00036266 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022239 BTC.

Insight Protocol Profile

Insight Protocol (INX) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 5th, 2018. Insight Protocol’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 183,285,663 coins. Insight Protocol’s official Twitter account is @inmax_exchange and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Insight Protocol is medium.com/@insightprotocol. Insight Protocol’s official website is inxprotocol.io/en.

Buying and Selling Insight Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “INX aims to enable the listing and trading of both regulated security tokens and cryptocurrencies for institutional and retail investors. The INX Token is an ERC20 blockchain asset that is programmed using a smart contract that is compatible with the Ethereum blockchain. INX intends to use a portion of the net proceeds raised from the sale of INX Tokens in the Offering for the continued development and operation of INX Trading Solutions, a regulated solution for the trading of blockchain assets, including cryptocurrencies, security tokens, and their derivatives, and for the establishment of a cash reserve fund. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insight Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Insight Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Insight Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

