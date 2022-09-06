Insights Network (INSTAR) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $3,561.00

Insights Network (INSTAR) traded down 6.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 6th. Insights Network has a market capitalization of $3.57 million and $3,561.00 worth of Insights Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Insights Network has traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar. One Insights Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0181 or 0.00000096 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00029763 BTC.

XRUN (XRUN) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002131 BTC.

Kyber Network Crystal Legacy (KNCL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00008916 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Bubblefong (BBF) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.94 or 0.00041947 BTC.

OKC Token (OKT) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.41 or 0.00081394 BTC.

JUST (JST) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Render Token (RNDR) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002492 BTC.

Celer Network (CELR) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000085 BTC.

NEST Protocol (NEST) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Insights Network Profile

Insights Network is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Insights Network’s total supply is 293,143,515 coins and its circulating supply is 196,753,508 coins. Insights Network’s official website is insights.network. Insights Network’s official message board is medium.com/@InsightsNetwork. Insights Network’s official Twitter account is @instartoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Insights Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Insights Network is an Ethereum-Based data exchange. A unique combination of a blockchain and Secure Multiparty Computation makes it possible to enforce the exchange of data and payment between the provider and the requester of data without third-party involvement. Insights Network allows regular users to sell their data (without disclosing their identity) directly to organizations that need it.INSTAR is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the Insights Network ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insights Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Insights Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Insights Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

