Intapp (INTA) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, September 7th. Analysts expect Intapp to post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Intapp Stock Performance

INTA opened at $13.85 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.62. Intapp has a one year low of $13.52 and a one year high of $40.06.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on INTA. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Intapp from $32.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Intapp from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Intapp from $28.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Intapp from $35.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Intapp Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Intapp in the second quarter worth $41,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Intapp by 19.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Intapp by 57.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Intapp in the first quarter worth $160,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Intapp by 23.7% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares during the last quarter. 82.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of professional services firms' client and engagement lifecycle.

Further Reading

