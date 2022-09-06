Intapp (INTA) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, September 7th. Analysts expect Intapp to post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Intapp Stock Performance
INTA opened at $13.85 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.62. Intapp has a one year low of $13.52 and a one year high of $40.06.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research firms have recently commented on INTA. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Intapp from $32.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Intapp from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Intapp from $28.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Intapp from $35.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Intapp Company Profile
Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of professional services firms' client and engagement lifecycle.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Intapp (INTA)
- What Does an Inverted Yield Curve Mean For You?
- SPY vs. QQQ: Which ETF Wins in 2022?
- Could Snap Stock Rebound As Management Restructures?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/29 – 9/2
- Hormel Looks Cheap At These Levels
Receive News & Ratings for Intapp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intapp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.