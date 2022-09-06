Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Boosts Holdings in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in National Retail Properties were worth $569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in National Retail Properties by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,330,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $881,144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,037,833 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,940,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $356,634,000 after purchasing an additional 831,002 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,100,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $229,209,000 after purchasing an additional 34,496 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,941,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $141,376,000 after purchasing an additional 87,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,243,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,801,000 after purchasing an additional 360,734 shares during the last quarter. 89.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE NNN opened at $44.60 on Tuesday. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $39.12 and a one year high of $48.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.24, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.85.

National Retail Properties ( NYSE:NNN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. National Retail Properties had a net margin of 42.21% and a return on equity of 8.09%. The firm had revenue of $190.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. National Retail Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.93%. This is a positive change from National Retail Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 129.41%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NNN shares. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of National Retail Properties to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of National Retail Properties from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Colliers Securities decreased their price target on shares of National Retail Properties to $49.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of National Retail Properties in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

In other news, CFO Kevin B. Habicht sold 10,520 shares of National Retail Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.06, for a total transaction of $505,591.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 203,717 shares in the company, valued at $9,790,639.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

