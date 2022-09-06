Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Buys 2,151 Shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,324 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,151 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $396,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old Republic International during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 159.4% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,074 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Old Republic International in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new position in shares of Old Republic International in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Old Republic International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Old Republic International alerts:

Old Republic International Price Performance

Shares of ORI opened at $21.97 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 0.81. Old Republic International Co. has a 1-year low of $20.93 and a 1-year high of $27.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Old Republic International Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $1.23 per share. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 22.39%. This is a boost from Old Republic International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. Old Republic International’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st.

Old Republic International Profile

(Get Rating)

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Old Republic International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Republic International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.