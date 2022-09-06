Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Buys 641 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,604 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of OTIS. Norges Bank bought a new position in Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth $335,180,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Otis Worldwide by 169.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,635,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,573,000 after acquiring an additional 2,916,030 shares during the period. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. bought a new position in Otis Worldwide during the first quarter worth $99,844,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Otis Worldwide by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,053,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,210,000 after acquiring an additional 890,179 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Otis Worldwide by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,081,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,228,667,000 after acquiring an additional 372,147 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Otis Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Otis Worldwide from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $100.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.40.

Otis Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:OTIS opened at $71.72 on Tuesday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 52 week low of $66.97 and a 52 week high of $92.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is $74.55 and its 200-day moving average is $74.84. The company has a market capitalization of $30.14 billion, a PE ratio of 24.65 and a beta of 0.91.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 8.83% and a negative return on equity of 32.91%. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

Otis Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Nora E. Lafreniere sold 13,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.54, for a total transaction of $1,039,107.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $947,259.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Rahul Ghai sold 2,618 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.55, for a total transaction of $205,643.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $554,798.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Nora E. Lafreniere sold 13,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.54, for a total transaction of $1,039,107.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $947,259.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Otis Worldwide Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

See Also

