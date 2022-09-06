Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Buys Shares of 4,389 SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $401,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 48.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 1,512 shares during the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV grew its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 3,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $434,000. Clean Yield Group grew its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 103.1% in the 1st quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rinkey Investments acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $403,000.

BIL opened at $91.44 on Tuesday. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a 12-month low of $91.37 and a 12-month high of $91.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $91.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.44.

