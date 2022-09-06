Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Has $433,000 Stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 51.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,959 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,057 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ALB. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Albemarle by 101.1% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 179 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on ALB. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $185.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Albemarle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $218.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of Albemarle in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $368.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $279.05.

Albemarle Stock Performance

Shares of ALB stock opened at $259.88 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $238.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $223.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $30.44 billion, a PE ratio of 117.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.52. Albemarle Co. has a 12 month low of $169.93 and a 12 month high of $298.17.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.66. Albemarle had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 15.39%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 21.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Albemarle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. Albemarle’s payout ratio is 71.17%.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

