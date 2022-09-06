Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Invests $515,000 in The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $515,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Isthmus Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Children’s Place by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 9,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Children’s Place by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 28,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,259,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Children’s Place by 78.8% during the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Children’s Place by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 23,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Children’s Place by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Children’s Place Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PLCE opened at $42.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The Children’s Place, Inc. has a one year low of $36.97 and a one year high of $113.50. The company has a market cap of $549.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.95.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Children’s Place ( NASDAQ:PLCE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($1.86). Children’s Place had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 60.35%. The firm had revenue of $380.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that The Children’s Place, Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PLCE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of Children’s Place from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 18th. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Children’s Place from $84.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Citigroup lowered shares of Children’s Place from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Children’s Place from $56.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Children’s Place from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Children’s Place currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at Children’s Place

In other news, Director John E. Bachman purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.50 per share, with a total value of $57,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,182 shares in the company, valued at $777,007. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.57% of the company’s stock.

About Children’s Place

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, Baby Place, Gymboree, and Sugar & Jade brand names.

See Also

