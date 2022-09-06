Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Lowers Holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC trimmed its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,516 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,130 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $631,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the first quarter worth about $299,000. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 42.8% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 11,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 3,359 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 33.5% in the first quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 1,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 74,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,553,000 after buying an additional 1,826 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHP stock opened at $55.42 on Tuesday. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 1 year low of $55.03 and a 1 year high of $64.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.36.

