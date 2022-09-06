Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Purchases 3,973 Shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) by 123.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,193 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,973 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in V.F. were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of V.F. by 981.4% during the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 465 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of V.F. during the first quarter worth $34,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of V.F. during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of V.F. during the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of V.F. during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

Get V.F. alerts:

V.F. Trading Down 1.6 %

VFC stock opened at $40.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.83 billion, a PE ratio of 15.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.35. V.F. Co. has a 12 month low of $40.52 and a 12 month high of $78.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.46 and its 200 day moving average is $50.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

V.F. Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.82%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on VFC shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of V.F. from $81.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of V.F. from $67.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of V.F. from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of V.F. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of V.F. to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.56.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Richard Carucci purchased 10,000 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $41.44 per share, with a total value of $414,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 115,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,787,480.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other V.F. news, Director W Rodney Mcmullen bought 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $44.76 per share, with a total value of $268,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,528,374.96. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Carucci bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $41.44 per share, for a total transaction of $414,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 115,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,787,480.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 26,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,136,860 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About V.F.

(Get Rating)

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.