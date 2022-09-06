Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Sells 1,178 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lessened its stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 20.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,604 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,178 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,549,543 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,820,347,000 after buying an additional 1,536,457 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,675,499 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $575,161,000 after buying an additional 428,672 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 20.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,642,838 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $776,055,000 after buying an additional 1,296,547 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,047,994 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $529,376,000 after buying an additional 269,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 1.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,782,927 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $591,175,000 after buying an additional 90,886 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Trading Up 2.9 %

NYSE VLO opened at $113.82 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $110.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $44.84 billion, a PE ratio of 6.55, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.68. Valero Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $61.86 and a 12 month high of $146.80.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $11.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.33 by $5.03. The firm had revenue of $51.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.73 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 34.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 26.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 4th were issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 3rd. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is presently 22.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on VLO. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Valero Energy to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Monday, June 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.23.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

