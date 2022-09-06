Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Sells 172,387 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC decreased its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Get Rating) by 97.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 172,387 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Visionary Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,599,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 41,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,255,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 36.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 445,305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,830,000 after acquiring an additional 117,767 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 23.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 837,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $85,826,000 after acquiring an additional 161,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 97.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 39,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,018,000 after acquiring an additional 19,349 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:JNK opened at $91.59 on Tuesday. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a one year low of $89.81 and a one year high of $110.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.19.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Profile

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

Featured Stories

