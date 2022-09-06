Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Sells 320 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,496 shares of the company’s stock after selling 320 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWP. Cassaday & Co Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $42,062,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $18,570,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,115,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,489,000 after purchasing an additional 182,573 shares during the last quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $17,048,000. Finally, Mason & Associates Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $18,526,000.

NYSEARCA:IWP opened at $84.69 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $86.31 and its 200-day moving average is $89.55. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $74.75 and a 1-year high of $123.45.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

