Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Sells 4,272 Shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,759 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,272 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF were worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UCON. Visionary Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $15,346,000. Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $14,836,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 459,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,720,000 after acquiring an additional 95,733 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 70.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 200,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,125,000 after acquiring an additional 83,113 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,163,000.

Shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF stock opened at $24.71 on Tuesday. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $24.35 and a 52-week high of $26.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.07.

