Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Trims Stock Position in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lowered its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) by 40.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,212 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,862 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $443,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 3,374 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 8,076 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $870,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,891,000. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 59,981 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,311,000 after buying an additional 1,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 16,946 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Horizon Therapeutics Public alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on HZNP. StockNews.com cut Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $145.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. SVB Leerink cut Horizon Therapeutics Public from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. UBS Group cut Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $137.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.22.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock opened at $60.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.56. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 1-year low of $57.84 and a 1-year high of $120.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 4.05 and a quick ratio of 3.79.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $876.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $938.82 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 27.90% and a net margin of 20.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Horizon Therapeutics Public

In other news, EVP Sean M. Clayton purchased 745 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $66.67 per share, with a total value of $49,669.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 745 shares in the company, valued at $49,669.15. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Sean M. Clayton purchased 745 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $66.67 per share, with a total value of $49,669.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 745 shares in the company, valued at $49,669.15. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Andy Pasternak sold 762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.36, for a total value of $65,044.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,320,247.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,784 shares of company stock worth $480,133 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

About Horizon Therapeutics Public

(Get Rating)

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. The company operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HZNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.