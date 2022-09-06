International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Acquired by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 61.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,909 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 10,222 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $3,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. GM Advisory Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 108.2% in the fourth quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 3,031 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in International Business Machines by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,835 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,448,000 after buying an additional 2,329 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 6,133 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $820,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth $2,005,000. Finally, Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 14,872 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,988,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. 55.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on IBM shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $157.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.80.

International Business Machines Stock Down 1.4 %

International Business Machines stock opened at $127.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $115.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.75, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $134.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.66. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $114.56 and a 52 week high of $146.00.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $15.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.18 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 43.52%. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.33 EPS. On average, analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 107.14%.

International Business Machines Profile

(Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.