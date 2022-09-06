International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Sold by Fiduciary Group LLC

Fiduciary Group LLC lowered its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,322 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 155 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $957,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IBM. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in International Business Machines by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 66,591,742 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,658,261,000 after buying an additional 1,139,368 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 53,048,681 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,090,487,000 after buying an additional 1,687,122 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,192,375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,030,611,000 after buying an additional 951,417 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,018,006 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,001,895,000 after purchasing an additional 261,118 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,025,028,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Price Performance

Shares of IBM opened at $127.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.84. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $114.56 and a twelve month high of $146.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $134.91 and a 200-day moving average of $132.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.02. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 43.52%. The business had revenue of $15.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.18 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.16%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 107.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IBM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $157.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.80.

International Business Machines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Further Reading

