International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Stake Increased by Cibc World Market Inc.

Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 329,303 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,996 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $42,816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in International Business Machines by 1.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 66,591,742 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,658,261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139,368 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 53,048,681 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,090,487,000 after buying an additional 1,687,122 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,192,375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,030,611,000 after buying an additional 951,417 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in International Business Machines by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,018,006 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,001,895,000 after acquiring an additional 261,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,025,028,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

International Business Machines Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE IBM opened at $127.79 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.66. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $114.56 and a fifty-two week high of $146.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $15.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.18 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 43.52%. International Business Machines’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be issued a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.16%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IBM. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $157.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com lowered International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $148.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on International Business Machines from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.80.

International Business Machines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.