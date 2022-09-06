Internet Computer Price Down 4.8% Over Last 7 Days (ICP)

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 6th. Over the last week, Internet Computer has traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Internet Computer coin can now be purchased for approximately $6.09 or 0.00032603 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Internet Computer has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion and $73.10 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005357 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 49.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002472 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001693 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.40 or 0.00885991 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00016326 BTC.
Internet Computer Profile
Internet Computer’s total supply is 488,508,776 coins and its circulating supply is 255,982,053 coins. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Internet Computer Coin Trading
