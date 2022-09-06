Inverse Finance Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1.17 Million (INV)

Inverse Finance (INV) traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 6th. During the last seven days, Inverse Finance has traded down 8.3% against the U.S. dollar. Inverse Finance has a total market capitalization of $7.41 million and $1.17 million worth of Inverse Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Inverse Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $79.11 or 0.00417298 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.19 or 0.00227815 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00004087 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 45.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000033 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00008834 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005259 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 19.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Cryptostone (CPS) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Rainmaker Games (RAIN) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Mars Ecosystem Token (XMS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Connect (CNT) traded up 34.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000496 BTC.

Inverse Finance Profile

Inverse Finance (CRYPTO:INV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 21st, 2020. Inverse Finance’s total supply is 190,000 coins and its circulating supply is 93,726 coins. Inverse Finance’s official Twitter account is @InverseFinance.

Inverse Finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Inverse.finance is a suite of permissionless decentralised finance tools that enable users to earn yield on their tokenised assets, governed by the Inverse DAO, a decentralised autonomous organisation. The INV token gives voting power in the Inverse Dao. Therefore INV token holders can directly control a number of important parameters and aspects of the Inverse treasury and products. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Inverse Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Inverse Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Inverse Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

