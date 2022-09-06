Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF (NYSEARCA:ERTH) Holdings Increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF (NYSEARCA:ERTH – Get Rating) by 19.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 308,564 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,155 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 4.38% of Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF worth $18,959,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ERTH. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 279,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,644,000 after purchasing an additional 35,684 shares during the last quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,557,000. Avaii Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,957,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 44,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,966,000 after purchasing an additional 7,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 42,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,692,000 after purchasing an additional 4,840 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of ERTH opened at $54.13 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $56.30 and its 200-day moving average is $56.96. Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF has a 12-month low of $48.72 and a 12-month high of $73.57.

