Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by Fiduciary Group LLC

Fiduciary Group LLC reduced its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,389 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 98 shares during the period. Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. William Allan LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Capital Management Associates NY purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 41.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Performance

Shares of QQQ stock opened at $295.17 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $305.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $317.86. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $269.28 and a fifty-two week high of $408.71.

Invesco QQQ Trust Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were issued a $0.527 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

