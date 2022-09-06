Invesque (OTCMKTS:MHIVF) Stock Price Up 12.4%

Invesque Inc. (OTCMKTS:MHIVF – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 12.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.29 and last traded at $1.29. Approximately 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 7,603 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.15.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Invesque from C$1.75 to C$1.25 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th.

Invesque Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.29.

About Invesque

Invesque Inc operates as a health care real estate investment company. Its portfolio includes investments in independent living, assisted living, memory care, skilled nursing, transitional care, and medical office properties. As of March 11, 2022, the company owned a portfolio of 88 properties, including 60 assisted living and memory care facilities, 12 skilled nursing facilities, 10 transitional care properties, and 4 medical office buildings in the United States; and 15 properties comprised 11 medical office buildings, and 4 seniors housing and care facilities in Canada.

