Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for ASOS (ASC)

9/5/2022 – ASOS had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

8/31/2022 – ASOS had its price target lowered by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 2,500 ($30.21) to GBX 1,800 ($21.75). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/30/2022 – ASOS had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 1,075 ($12.99) to GBX 920 ($11.12). They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

8/24/2022 – ASOS was given a new GBX 1,500 ($18.12) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

8/17/2022 – ASOS had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

8/17/2022 – ASOS was given a new GBX 1,250 ($15.10) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

7/25/2022 – ASOS had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Shares of LON ASC opened at GBX 684 ($8.26) on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 932.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,325.81. The firm has a market cap of £683.59 million and a PE ratio of 2,358.62. ASOS Plc has a 1 year low of GBX 621 ($7.50) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,549.12 ($42.88). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.77, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

In other news, insider Jørgen Lindemann bought 57,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 854 ($10.32) per share, with a total value of £490,127.68 ($592,227.74).

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer worldwide. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells its products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, Collusion, Reclaimed Vintage, Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge and HIIT brands, as well as through third-party brands. It is also involved in the employer of marketing staff and payment processing businesses.

