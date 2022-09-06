Invictus Hyperion Fund Price Hits $0.0800 (IHF)

Invictus Hyperion Fund (IHF) traded 5.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 6th. During the last week, Invictus Hyperion Fund has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar. Invictus Hyperion Fund has a market cap of $9.21 million and $528.00 worth of Invictus Hyperion Fund was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Invictus Hyperion Fund coin can now be purchased for about $0.0800 or 0.00000423 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Invictus Hyperion Fund Coin Profile

Invictus Hyperion Fund is a coin. Invictus Hyperion Fund’s total supply is 115,465,568 coins and its circulating supply is 115,093,401 coins. The Reddit community for Invictus Hyperion Fund is /r/invictuscapital and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Invictus Hyperion Fund’s official website is invictuscapital.com/hyperion. Invictus Hyperion Fund’s official Twitter account is @ic_invictus and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Invictus Hyperion Fund Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Invictus Hyperion Fund is a platform for investors who want to gain access to diversified portfolios of expertly-vetted early phase investments in the blockchain economy. The main functions of Hyperion Fund ecosystem are exposure to diversified portfolios, the power of syndication, expert engagement with entrepreneurs, AI intelligence in the prediction of ICO’s, 24 hours trading and ICO guidance/promotion. The Invictus Hyperion Fund native asset is the IHF token. IHF token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 utility token to be used as a payment method to gain access to the diversified portfolios. “

