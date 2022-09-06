Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.67.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NVTA. Raymond James cut Invitae from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Invitae from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Invitae in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. SVB Leerink cut shares of Invitae from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Cowen cut shares of Invitae from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Invitae news, insider Thomas Brida sold 7,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.55, for a total transaction of $32,068.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 386,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,757,514.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Thomas Brida sold 7,048 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.55, for a total value of $32,068.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 386,267 shares in the company, valued at $1,757,514.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Sean E. George sold 22,085 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.55, for a total value of $100,486.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 788,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,588,384.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,735 shares of company stock valued at $152,009. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Invitae

Invitae Stock Down 7.1 %

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Invitae by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,530 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Invitae by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 14,678 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 1,769 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invitae by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,769 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 1,847 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invitae by 103.7% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,929 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invitae by 140.9% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,607 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 2,110 shares in the last quarter. 88.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NVTA opened at $2.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 6.07 and a current ratio of 6.42. Invitae has a 52 week low of $1.83 and a 52 week high of $32.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $649.33 million, a P/E ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.01 and its 200 day moving average is $5.05.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.06. Invitae had a negative return on equity of 29.91% and a negative net margin of 620.70%. The firm had revenue of $136.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.47 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Invitae will post -2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Invitae Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, integrates genetic information into mainstream medicine to improve healthcare of people in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, oncology, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases; digital health solutions; and health data services.

See Also

