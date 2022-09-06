ION Trading 53.3% Lower This Week (ION)

ION (ION) traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 6th. One ION coin can currently be bought for about $0.0040 or 0.00000020 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ION has traded 53.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. ION has a market capitalization of $55,281.61 and $76.00 worth of ION was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.16 or 0.00101300 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00022384 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000604 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001536 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000317 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $52.40 or 0.00263324 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00018704 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 25.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0421 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002622 BTC.

About ION

ION uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 16th, 2015. ION’s total supply is 19,791,086 coins and its circulating supply is 13,891,086 coins. ION’s official website is ionomy.com. ION’s official message board is medium.com/@ionomy. ION’s official Twitter account is @ionomics and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ION is https://reddit.com/r/ionomy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

ION Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ION is a blockchain-based decentralized cryptocurrency that rewards network participation via static proof of stake. ION rewards “connectivity age” instead of “coin age,” thus eliminating abuse from exchanges and users that do not actively contribute to the network. By having a static reward system, the rewards for participation are proportional to the work every active node contributes. This discourages centralization and promotes network health. In addition to static rewards, ION implements a masternode network to incentivize large holders, and perform advanced functions such as near-instant and private transactions. Ionomy focuses on mobile gaming applications. ION provides a platform that facilitates the development and monetization of new mobile games and rewards gamers financially. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ION directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ION should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ION using one of the exchanges listed above.

