IOST Market Capitalization Reaches $228.40 Million (IOST)

IOST (IOST) traded down 3.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 6th. IOST has a market capitalization of $228.40 million and $14.88 million worth of IOST was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IOST coin can now be purchased for about $0.0123 or 0.00000065 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, IOST has traded down 5.4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005255 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19,030.71 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.92 or 0.00162488 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004381 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005372 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005247 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002687 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.64 or 0.00134751 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00035628 BTC.

IOST is a (PoB) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 20th, 2018. IOST’s total supply is 18,588,745,668 coins. The Reddit community for IOST is /r/IOStoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IOST’s official Twitter account is @IOStoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for IOST is iost.io. IOST’s official message board is medium.com/@iostoken.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet of Services (IOS) is an Ethereum-based platform that provides its users a way to exchange online services and digital goods. I also enables developers to deploy large scale dApps. IOS token is an ERC20 token that serves as a medium of exchange on IOS' platform. Proof of Believability (PoB) is the consensus algorithm used by the IOST blockchain. Proof of Believability enables high transaction speed without compromising network security. In order to achieve this, it uses several factors including how many IOST tokens the node holds, its reputation, its contribution, and its behaviour. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IOST should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IOST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

