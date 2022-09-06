IoTeX Price Reaches $0.0274 on Top Exchanges (IOTX)

IoTeX (IOTX) traded 8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 6th. Over the last week, IoTeX has traded 13.9% lower against the US dollar. IoTeX has a market capitalization of $261.80 million and approximately $10.91 million worth of IoTeX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IoTeX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0274 or 0.00000145 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get IoTeX alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005294 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18,892.89 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.05 or 0.00164330 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004372 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005408 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005286 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002707 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.75 or 0.00136299 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.69 or 0.00035432 BTC.

IoTeX Profile

IoTeX is a Roll-DPoS coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 21st, 2018. IoTeX’s total supply is 9,626,124,332 coins and its circulating supply is 9,540,779,324 coins. The official website for IoTeX is iotex.io. The Reddit community for IoTeX is /r/IoTex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IoTeX’s official message board is medium.com/@iotex. IoTeX’s official Twitter account is @iotex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

IoTeX Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “IoTeX Network is a decentralized platform of privacy-centric blockchain for various vendors to build dApps for IoT. IOTX is an ERC20 token that serves as the network 'fuel'. It is required to use certain designed functions on the IoTeX Network such as executing transactions and running the distributed applications on the IoTeX Network. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IoTeX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IoTeX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IoTeX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for IoTeX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IoTeX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.