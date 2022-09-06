iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Shares Purchased by Meridian Wealth Management LLC

Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,306 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Portfolio Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 55,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,598,000 after purchasing an additional 3,730 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $222,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 50,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,164,000 after buying an additional 1,314 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 67.9% in the 1st quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 4,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 106.0% in the 1st quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 239,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,305,000 after purchasing an additional 123,384 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF stock opened at $87.40 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $89.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.55. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 1-year low of $80.64 and a 1-year high of $108.91.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.276 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th.

