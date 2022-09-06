iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT) Shares Purchased by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Get Rating) by 28.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,317 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,547 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF worth $2,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 128.8% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 50.2% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 4,248.4% during the first quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 1,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 51.2% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the last quarter.

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

COMT stock opened at $38.00 on Tuesday. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a 1 year low of $28.85 and a 1 year high of $46.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.58.

