iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) Position Raised by Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Get Rating) by 44.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,698 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,696 shares during the quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,850,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,271,000 after purchasing an additional 94,403 shares in the last quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 1,985,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,277,000 after buying an additional 110,529 shares in the last quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 654,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,820,000 after buying an additional 29,150 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 1,303.2% in the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 404,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 375,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 4.9% in the first quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 382,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,930,000 after buying an additional 17,808 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF alerts:

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ PFF opened at $32.98 on Tuesday. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $31.92 and a 1 year high of $39.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.39.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.151 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.49%.

(Get Rating)

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.