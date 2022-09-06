iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) Shares Purchased by Citizens Financial Group Inc RI

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) by 101.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,251 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,144 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $1,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000.

IWO stock opened at $222.60 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $192.88 and a 12 month high of $329.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $225.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $231.17.

About iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

