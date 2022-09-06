iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Sold by Cibc World Market Inc.

Cibc World Market Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 285,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,647 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of iShares Select Dividend ETF worth $36,602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Rice Partnership LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 161.6% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Wealth Management Corp purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000.

NASDAQ:DVY opened at $119.69 on Tuesday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $112.29 and a 12-month high of $133.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $120.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.90.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.867 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $3.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

