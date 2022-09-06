iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Stock Position Raised by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,496 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,284 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $5,701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 12,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 29,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,826,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 3,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 11,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,518,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 24,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,043,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF stock opened at $119.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $120.80 and a 200-day moving average of $123.90. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $112.29 and a 52-week high of $133.33.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a $0.867 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $3.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

