Ivanhoe Mines (OTCMKTS:IVPAF) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $6.09

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IVPAF – Get Rating) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.09 and traded as high as $6.25. Ivanhoe Mines shares last traded at $6.18, with a volume of 47,300 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$16.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$14.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$15.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.13.

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and recovery of minerals and precious metals located primarily in Africa. It explores for platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, gold, rhodium, zinc, silver, germanium, and lead deposits. The company's projects include the Platreef project located in the Northern Limb of South Africa's Bushveld Complex; the Kipushi project located in Haut-Katanga Province, Democratic Republic of Congo; and the Kamoa-Kakula project located within the Central African Copperbelt.

