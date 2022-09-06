James Latham plc (LON:LTHM) Insider Nick Latham Buys 799 Shares

James Latham plc (LON:LTHM – Get Rating) insider Nick Latham purchased 799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,145 ($13.84) per share, for a total transaction of £9,148.55 ($11,054.31).

Nick Latham also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 31st, Nick Latham purchased 432 shares of James Latham stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,252 ($15.13) per share, for a total transaction of £5,408.64 ($6,535.33).

James Latham Stock Performance

Shares of James Latham stock opened at GBX 1,155 ($13.96) on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,325.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,290.48. The stock has a market capitalization of £230.43 million and a PE ratio of 501.95. James Latham plc has a 1-year low of GBX 1,050.60 ($12.69) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,446.25 ($17.48). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 3.42 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

James Latham Increases Dividend

About James Latham

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 4th were paid a dividend of GBX 27 ($0.33) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. This is a boost from James Latham’s previous dividend of $6.50. James Latham’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.65%.

James Latham plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the importing and distribution of timber, panels, and decorative surfaces in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company offers panels, melamine, veneer, laminates, solid surface products, door blanks, plastics, hardwoods, engineered timber products, softwoods, flooring products, decking and cladding products, modified timbers and panels, fire retardant panels, advanced technical panels, and treatments, as well as architectural moldings and components.

