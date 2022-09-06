Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Cut Earnings Estimates for Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA)

Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2026 earnings estimates for Liquidia in a report issued on Thursday, September 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Howerton now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.34 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.35. The consensus estimate for Liquidia’s current full-year earnings is ($0.80) per share.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on LQDA. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Liquidia from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Liquidia from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Liquidia in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Wedbush lowered shares of Liquidia from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of Liquidia in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.17.

Liquidia Stock Up 20.6 %

LQDA stock opened at $5.86 on Monday. Liquidia has a twelve month low of $2.52 and a twelve month high of $8.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $377.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.15 and a beta of 0.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.62.

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 million.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Soleus Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Liquidia in the fourth quarter worth about $1,127,000. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in Liquidia by 66.8% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 51,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 20,530 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in Liquidia by 368.7% in the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 53,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 41,727 shares during the period. Eversept Partners LP lifted its stake in Liquidia by 55.8% in the fourth quarter. Eversept Partners LP now owns 1,447,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,051,000 after acquiring an additional 518,849 shares during the period. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in Liquidia in the first quarter worth about $83,000. 35.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liquidia Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various products for unmet patient needs in the United States. Its product candidates include YUTREPIA, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension.

