Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Cut Earnings Estimates for Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Littelfuse in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, September 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Kelley now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of $3.70 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $3.74. The consensus estimate for Littelfuse’s current full-year earnings is $16.64 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Littelfuse’s Q2 2023 earnings at $3.83 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.71 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $3.46 EPS.

Get Littelfuse alerts:

LFUS has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird downgraded Littelfuse from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $289.00 to $269.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th.

Littelfuse Stock Down 2.0 %

Institutional Trading of Littelfuse

NASDAQ LFUS opened at $227.26 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $250.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $250.95. The company has a quick ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Littelfuse has a 52 week low of $223.31 and a 52 week high of $334.84. The company has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.18.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LFUS. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in Littelfuse in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Littelfuse by 11,300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 114 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in Littelfuse by 361.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 120 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Littelfuse by 370.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 127 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Littelfuse in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

Littelfuse Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 24th. This is an increase from Littelfuse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.20%.

About Littelfuse

(Get Rating)

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Littelfuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Littelfuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.