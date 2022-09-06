Jetfuel Finance (FUEL) Trading Down 1.4% This Week

Jetfuel Finance (FUEL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 6th. Jetfuel Finance has a total market capitalization of $2.80 million and approximately $32,647.00 worth of Jetfuel Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Jetfuel Finance has traded down 1.4% against the dollar. One Jetfuel Finance coin can now be purchased for $22.64 or 0.00113782 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005028 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $19,898.23 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004490 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005137 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005026 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002570 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.87 or 0.00135052 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.31 or 0.00036735 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022113 BTC.

Jetfuel Finance Profile

Jetfuel Finance (CRYPTO:FUEL) is a coin. Its launch date was October 1st, 2017. Jetfuel Finance’s official Twitter account is @etherparty_io.

Jetfuel Finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Etherparty is a user-friendly system for the creation, use, and management of smart contracts, that may dramatically expand the rate of commercial and consumer adoption of blockchain technology. While blockchain has the potential to recast the foundations of electronic commerce and data storage, the technology’s use by non-computer professionals has been limited by a lack of user-friendly applications. Etherparty unleashes the speed, cost-reduction and security benefits of smart contracts for individuals and businesses. Etherparty goes further to make otherwise complicated contractual agreements and processes simple and accessible while enabling infrastructure for authentication and automation. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jetfuel Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jetfuel Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Jetfuel Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

