JOE (JOE) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $2.09 Million

JOE (JOE) traded down 9.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 6th. One JOE coin can currently be purchased for about $0.21 or 0.00001125 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, JOE has traded down 12.1% against the U.S. dollar. JOE has a total market cap of $67.95 million and $2.09 million worth of JOE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005357 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 49.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002472 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001693 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.40 or 0.00885991 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00016326 BTC.
About JOE
JOE’s total supply is 199,010,126 coins and its circulating supply is 323,489,018 coins. JOE’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
