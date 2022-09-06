John Wiley & Sons (WLY) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLY – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, September 7th. John Wiley & Sons has set its FY 2023 guidance at $3.40-$3.75 EPS.Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 15th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $545.65 million for the quarter. John Wiley & Sons had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 19.60%.

Shares of John Wiley & Sons stock opened at $46.27 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 17.66 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.55. John Wiley & Sons has a 1 year low of $45.14 and a 1 year high of $59.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th were paid a $0.347 dividend. This is a boost from John Wiley & Sons’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. John Wiley & Sons’s payout ratio is presently 53.05%.

Separately, CJS Securities cut shares of John Wiley & Sons from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th.

In other John Wiley & Sons news, EVP Danielle Mcmahan sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.94, for a total transaction of $147,008.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $146,962.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

John Wiley & Sons, Inc operates as a research and education company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Research Publishing & Platforms, Academic & Professional Learning, and Education Services. The Research Publishing & Platforms segment offers scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services to learned societies, individual researchers, other professionals, and academic, corporate, and government libraries.

